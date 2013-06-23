(Adds context and background)
DUBAI, June 23 The ruler of Qatar will meet
members of the ruling family and decision makers in the
U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state on Monday "amid reports that he
intends to hand over power to his crown prince, Sheikh Tamim",
the Qatar-owned Al Jazeera television reported.
The satellite channel said it had learned of the news from
"reliable Qatari sources", but provided no further details.
The major gas exporter, with a population of just 1.7
million, is a global investment powerhouse and a bankroller of
Arab Spring revolts in alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood.
Diplomats said this month that the emir, Sheikh Hamad bin
Khalifa al-Thani, 61, was considering an orderly transfer of
power that would also include the departure of the powerful
prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim
al-Thani.
The Arab and Western diplomats said they understood that the
motive was the desire of the leadership to have a smooth
transition to a younger generation.
Such a move would be relatively unusual in Gulf Arab
politics, as it is customary for Gulf Arab heads of state to
continue in office until death. No Qatari government officials
were immediately available to comment on the al Jazeera report.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Kevin
Liffey)