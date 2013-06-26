(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph four)
* New emir's speech broad in nature
* Focuses on continuing father's assertive policies
* Influential PM Hamad bin Jassim replaced in new cabinet
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, June 26 Qatar's new emir said on Wednesday
the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state would not "take direction" from
anyone, in an accession speech suggesting the young leader would
pursue the assertive, independent-minded foreign policy
pioneered by his father.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's first address as head of
state coincided with a cabinet reshuffle that saw Prime Minister
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, a force behind Qatar's support
for Arab Spring revolts, replaced as premier and foreign
minister.
Sheikh Hamad is expected to retain his powerful post as vice
chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, (QIA), a globally
active sovereign wealth fund that is worth between $100 billion
and $200 billion.
Sheikh Tamim, 33, handed power by his father on Tuesday in a
rare example of an hereditary Arab ruler stepping down, added in
his speech that sectarianism threatened to weaken Arab unity at
a time when Syria's war has sharply raised communal tensions.
From the same desk where his father announced his abdication
after 18 years in power, Sheikh Tamim struck a businesslike tone
in a 15-minute speech that was broad in nature and focused on
domestic issues. He vowed to follow his father's "path".
"We don't take direction (from anyone) and this independent
behaviour is one of the established facts," Sheikh Tamim, said
in the speech broadcast on Qatari state television.
"As Arabs we reject splitting countries on a sectarian basis
... and because this split allows for foreign powers to
interfere in the internal affairs of Arabs and influence them."
The emir added that his country, long seen as an ally of the
Muslim Brotherhood, should not be identified with any particular
political trend and respected all religious sects.
"We are a coherent state, not a political party, and
therefore we seek to keep relationships with all governments and
states," he said.
"We respect all the influential and active political trends
in the region, but we are not affiliated with one trend against
the other. We are Muslims and Arabs who respect diversity of
sects and respect all religions in our countries and outside of
them."
NO BIG CHANGE IN POLICY
Analysts said the speech aimed to show there would be no
sudden change in Qatari policy.
"The new Emir needed to strike a balance between his
domestic audience and the strong regional and international
interest in his accession," said Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf
expert at the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
"He didn't give too much away but generally sought to
reassure people that while there may be a change in leadership
style there will be continuity in the underlying substance of
Qatari policy-making," he said.
The new emir steered clear of any mention of Syria, a
conflict in which Qatar has taken the lead in arming Syrian
rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, to the
consternation of some allies who fear weapons may be falling
into the hands of more extremist Islamist fighters.
He instead focused on the safer topic of the Palestinian
issue, saying Qatar was committed to their struggle with Israel.
David Roberts, deputy director of the Royal United Services
Institute based in Doha, said the speech had a "down to business
tone, indicating that the country has work to and he is eager to
get on with it".
"It strongly suggested that Qatar will continue on its path
with regard to foreign policy; there was no attempt to backtrack
or rein that in. There was certainly no equivocation," he said.
"HBJ" OUT
Qatar has been ruled by the al-Thani family for more than
130 years, but the handing over of power to Sheikh Tamim, marked
a rare move in a region where monarchs usually rule for life.
A cabinet list released on the state news agency confirmed
the new prime minister as Abdullah bin Naser al-Thani and the
new foreign minister Khalid al-Atiyah, posts previously occupied
by veteran politician Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.
The reshuffle included Ali Sherif al-Emadi as finance
minister, who held the post of group chief executive officer of
Qatar National Bank.
The energy minister of the OPEC state and world's largest
exporter of liquefied natural gas, remained unchanged.
The replacement of Hamad bin Jassim, or HBJ as he is known,
marked the end of a two-decade tenure in government in which he
drove the Gulf country's rise to global prominence.
In his time as foreign minister, Qatar began hosting the
largest U.S. air base in the Middle East but also cozied up to
America's foes Iran, Syria and Hamas in pursuit of leverage. The
Afghan Taliban opened an office in Doha last week.
Named prime minister in 2007, Sheikh Hamad played a personal
role in facilitating Qatar's numerous efforts to resolve violent
tensions, brokering talks in conflicts ranging from Lebanon to
Yemen and from Darfur to the Palestinian territories.
