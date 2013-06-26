DOHA, June 26 Following are excerpts from a
speech on Wednesday by Qatar's new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
al-Thani, his first as ruler of the Gulf Arab state, based on an
unofficial Reuters translation.
"Changing the emir in the state of Qatar does not mean that
the challenges and responsibilities have changed."
"The challenges of investment in the oil and gas industry
are still in place and the challenge of diversifying income and
investing for future generations is still in place as well."
"We don't live on the sidelines of life, we don't take
direction (from anyone), and this independent behaviour is one
of our established facts."
"Qatar is connected to the Arab states, foremost of which
the Gulf states with whom we seek the highest level of
integration. Within this framework, Qatar is committed to its
responsibilities towards Arab cooperation within the framework
of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League and their
institutions."
"(Qatar) respects the sovereignty and integrity of all Arab
lands."
"Qatar is also committed to the struggle of the Palestinian
people to gain their legitimate rights and deem gaining these
rights as a condition for achieving a just peace that includes
Israeli withdrawal from all Arab lands occupied in 1967,
including East Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of a
Palestinian state and the right of return for Palestinian
refugees. There is no settlement without a just peace."
"Qatar will remain the Mecca of the oppressed, as the
founder of the state, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed al-Thani, said,
and as was repeated by His Highness my father."
"We are a coherent state, not a political party, and
therefore we seek to keep relationships with all governments and
states."
"We respect all the influential and active political trends
in the region, but we are not affiliated with one trend against
the other. We are Muslims and Arabs who respect diversity of
sects and respect all religions inside our countries and outside
them."
"As Arabs we reject splitting the countries on sectarian
lines because this affects their social and economic integrity
and prevents their development on the basis of citizenship
regardless of religion and sect."
"...This split allows for foreign powers to interfere in the
internal affairs of Arabs and influence them."
"We established cooperative relations, based on shared
interests and respect, with many of the world's states, in the
East, the West, America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the region.
There's no other alternative to shared interests and mutual
respect in relationships between states, and that is, in the
end, our principle."
(Translated by Mahmoud Habboush, Editing by William Maclean)