DOHA, June 25 Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said on Tuesday he was stepping down and handing power to his son Sheikh Tamim.

In a speech broadcast on Qatar state television, Sheikh Hamad said it was time for a new generaiton to take over. He made no direct mention of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, who had been widely expected to also step down.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Amena Bakr, Editing by William Maclean and Sami Aboudi)