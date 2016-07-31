(Repeats without any changes to the text) July 26 COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 347.18 -39.33 SICO Bahrain 311.80 -45.51 QNB Financial Services 320.60 -43.98 HSBC 404.00 -29.40 Arqaam Capital 314.00 -45.13 Average 339.52 -40.67 Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 572.26 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- DOHA BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Doha Bank in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 339.95 -10.83 SICO Bahrain 399.66 4.83 QNB Financial Services 347.97 -8.73 HSBC 364.00 -4.52 Arqaam Capital 367.00 -3.74 Average 363.72 -4.60 Doha Bank reported a net profit of 381.25 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- GULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES - Following is a second-quarter net profit estimate for Gulf International Services in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change QNB Financial Services 108.05 -56.73 Gulf International Services reported a net profit of 249.69 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRIES QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Industries Qatar in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 763.27 -48.17 SICO Bahrain 835.24 -43.28 QNB Financial Services 801.22 -45.60 Average 799.91 -45.68 Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 1472.68 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- MASRAF AL RAYAN - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Masraf Al Rayan in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 513.51 5.32 QNB Financial Services 511.56 4.92 HSBC 516.00 5.83 Arqaam Capital 495.00 1.52 Average 509.02 4.40 Masraf Al Rayan reported a net profit of 487.58 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- OOREDOO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Ooredoo in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 478.53 -4.54 SICO Bahrain 680.46 35.75 Ooredoo reported a net profit of 501.26 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR ELECTRICITY AND WATER CO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Electricity and Water Co in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 388.95 -0.53 QNB Financial Services 382.38 -2.21 Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a net profit of 391.02 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 476.75 -3.63 SICO Bahrain 601.04 21.50 QNB Financial Services 492.45 -0.45 HSBC 526.00 6.33 Arqaam Capital 525.00 6.13 Average 524.25 5.98 Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 494.69 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar National Bank in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change EFG Hermes 3021.48 3.77 SICO Bahrain 3161.46 8.58 HSBC 3420.00 17.46 Average 3200.98 9.94 Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2911.70 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR NAVIGATION (MILAHA) - Following is a second-quarter net profit estimate for Qatar Navigation in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change QNB Financial Services 274.22 -4.25 Qatar Navigation (Milaha) reported a net profit of 286.4 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. --------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO (NAKILAT) - Following is a second-quarter net profit estimate for Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change QNB Financial Services 227.94 -14.88 Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) reported a net profit of 267.8 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. --------------------------------------------------------------- VODAFONE QATAR - Following is a second-quarter net profit estimate for Vodafone Qatar in millions of riyals. Q2 2016 %change QNB Financial Services -101.15 Vodafone Qatar reported a net loss of 99.85 million riyals in the second quarter of 2015. (Compiled by Gulf newsroom)