July 26 COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar
in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 347.18 -39.33
SICO Bahrain 311.80 -45.51
QNB Financial Services 320.60 -43.98
HSBC 404.00 -29.40
Arqaam Capital 314.00 -45.13
Average 339.52 -40.67
Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 572.26 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
DOHA BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Doha Bank in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 339.95 -10.83
SICO Bahrain 399.66 4.83
QNB Financial Services 347.97 -8.73
HSBC 364.00 -4.52
Arqaam Capital 367.00 -3.74
Average 363.72 -4.60
Doha Bank reported a net profit of 381.25 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
GULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES - Following is a second-quarter net
profit estimate for Gulf International Services in
millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
QNB Financial Services 108.05 -56.73
Gulf International Services reported a net profit of 249.69
million riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRIES QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Industries Qatar in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 763.27 -48.17
SICO Bahrain 835.24 -43.28
QNB Financial Services 801.22 -45.60
Average 799.91 -45.68
Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 1472.68 million riyals
in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
MASRAF AL RAYAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Masraf Al Rayan in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 513.51 5.32
QNB Financial Services 511.56 4.92
HSBC 516.00 5.83
Arqaam Capital 495.00 1.52
Average 509.02 4.40
Masraf Al Rayan reported a net profit of 487.58 million riyals
in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
OOREDOO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Ooredoo in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 478.53 -4.54
SICO Bahrain 680.46 35.75
Ooredoo reported a net profit of 501.26 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR ELECTRICITY AND WATER CO - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Qatar Electricity and Water Co
in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 388.95 -0.53
QNB Financial Services 382.38 -2.21
Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a net profit of 391.02
million riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank in millions of
riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 476.75 -3.63
SICO Bahrain 601.04 21.50
QNB Financial Services 492.45 -0.45
HSBC 526.00 6.33
Arqaam Capital 525.00 6.13
Average 524.25 5.98
Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 494.69 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar National Bank in millions of
riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
EFG Hermes 3021.48 3.77
SICO Bahrain 3161.46 8.58
HSBC 3420.00 17.46
Average 3200.98 9.94
Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2911.70 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR NAVIGATION (MILAHA) - Following is a second-quarter net
profit estimate for Qatar Navigation in millions of
riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
QNB Financial Services 274.22 -4.25
Qatar Navigation (Milaha) reported a net profit of 286.4 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
---------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO (NAKILAT) - Following is a second-quarter
net profit estimate for Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat)
in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
QNB Financial Services 227.94 -14.88
Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) reported a net profit of 267.8
million riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
---------------------------------------------------------------
VODAFONE QATAR - Following is a second-quarter net profit
estimate for Vodafone Qatar in millions of riyals.
Q2 2016 %change
QNB Financial Services -101.15
Vodafone Qatar reported a net loss of 99.85 million riyals in
the second quarter of 2015.
