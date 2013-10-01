CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has bought NYSE Euronext's 12 percent stake in Qatar Exchange, the Doha-based bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.
The deal, for which a price was not revealed, makes Qatar Holding the sole owner of Qatar Exchange, which operates the country's securities market.
QIA and NYSE Euronext signed a strategic partnership in June 2009 aiming to develop Qatar Exchange into a world-class market; the buyout coincides with the partnership's objectives being achieved, the statement said.
Cooperation between Qatar Exchange and NYSE Euronext will continue in different fields including technology and expertise, it said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned BNG a 'AA+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view