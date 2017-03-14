DUBAI, March 14 The Qatar Stock Exchange is
awaiting the approval of its shareholders to conduct an initial
public offer of its own shares, the exchange's chief executive
Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters on Tuesday.
He did not give a time frame for the IPO. The exchange is
owned by Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's
sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority; in 2013, Qatar
Holding bought out NYSE Euronext's 12 percent stake.
Dubai Financial Market is currently the only listed
Gulf stock exchange.
Mansoori also said his exchange planned to list a
family-owned business in the retail sector this April, but he
did not name the company.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)