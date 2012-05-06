US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
DOHA May 6 Qatar's government budget for the new fiscal year will be bigger than the previous one and inflation should move between 2 and 3 percent this year, finance and economy minister Youssef Kamal said on Sunday.
"It will be bigger," Kamal told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, without giving details.
In its 2011/12 budget, the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter originally planned spending worth 139.9 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) and a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals, or 3.6 percent of the 2011 gross domestic product.
Qatar's 2012/13 fiscal year started in April. Kamal said the government would release its budget plan by the end of May.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.