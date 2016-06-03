DOHA A fire which broke out at a labour camp in Qatar late on Wednesday has killed 11 people and injured 12, the interior ministry said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze from spreading to adjacent areas. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Workers living in the accomodation were hired by the Slawa Tourism Project, the ministry said.

Wednesday's fire appeared to be the deadliest since a fire at a mall in 2012 killed at least 19 foreign nationals, including 13 children.

Qatar, an energy exporter which has the highest income per capita in the world, has been criticised by rights groups for labour abuses as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

