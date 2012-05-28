(Adds details on those killed, New Zealand PM quotes,
By Regan Doherty
DOHA May 28 At least 19 foreign nationals,
including 13 children, were killed in a fire that ripped through
an upscale shopping mall in Qatar on Monday, the country's
interior ministry said.
The children were from New Zealand, Spain, Japan, the
Philippines, and Benin, among other countries. A Spanish
diplomatic source in Madrid told Reuters that four of the dead
children were Spanish.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which
media reports said broke out at a childcare area at the Villagio
Mall in Doha's west.
Qatar's interior ministry only confirmed that the fire had
started somewhere between Gates 3 and 4 in the mall and that an
investigation was under way.
"There don't seem to have been any fire alarms or sprinklers
at the mall," a relative of a two-year-old child who died in the
fire told Reuters, speaking by phone from Qatar's Hamad
hospital.
A ministry official said that all buildings in Qatar abide
by safety regulations "with no exceptions" and that an
investigative committee would be formed to look into safety
requirements issues.
Smoke was seen billowing from the mall, which was evacuated.
Ambulances and police vehicles blocked entry into the shopping
complex.
"We tried to get to the children's area but the extremely
high heat stood in our way," Brigadier Hamad al-Duhaimi of the
Qatari civil defence told reporters.
A ministry official told journalists that none of the dead
were Qataris. Four of the dead adults were teachers and the
other two were civil defence personnel, the official said.
Seventeen people were wounded, including four children, the
official said.
The dead included three New Zealand children, believed to be
two-year old triplets, who were in the childcare centre.
"The family are obviously dealing with terrible grief,"
Prime Minister John Key told reporters.
"Obviously there are very serious questions that will need
to be answered," he said.
Many expatriates live in Qatar, a gas- and oil-rich Gulf
Arab state with one of the highest standards of living in the
world.
The Villagio Mall, which opened in 2006, is an
Italianate-themed shopping complex with a hotel, theme park and
canal plied by gondolas.
