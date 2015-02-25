(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
* Hassad Food says discussions to buy Brazil assets in early
stage
* Looking to expand grain investments into North America
* Ukraine not favoured due to political instability
By Maha El Dahan
DUBAI, Feb 25 Hassad Food, the agricultural arm
of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, said it was looking at
possible purchases of Brazilian sugar and poultry assets as
structural problems in those industries in the South American
country created opportunities.
"We have a lot of stuff in our pipeline and Brazil is
definitely part of that, not only sugar but also poultry,"
Youssef Hegazy, vice president for business development at
Hassad Food, said on Wednesday.
Cane mills in Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer,
have been struggling for years with weak sugar and ethanol
prices, prompting increasing numbers of mills to enter
bankruptcy protection while they restructure their debts with
creditors.
"We realise there are structural issues in both industries
in Brazil, like high debt," Hegazy told Reuters on the sidelines
of the Global AgInvesting Middle East conference in Dubai.
Hegazy did not give the names of the assets in which his
company was interested, and said discussions were still in an
early stage.
"We had past discussions and moved to more advanced stages,
but nothing materialised then, so now we are in an early stage,"
he said.
Hassad Food, wholly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority,
was set up in 2008 to boost the Gulf country's food security.
The rich desert states of the Gulf, which depend on imports for
80 to 90 percent of their food, have poured cash over the past
few years into buying farmland and other agricultural assets
abroad.
On the grains side, Hassad Food acquired farmland in
Australia in 2009, focusing its investments there on livestock
and grains. Hegazy said the next step would be to look into
investing in integrated agricultural assets.
"We did a significant investment in production and we want
to move into the second layer of the value chain. We are not
closing the book on farmlands, but for the time being we are
focusing on other layers of the chain."
Hassad Food is also looking at grain assets in North America
and Canada to diversify into the northern hemisphere and hedge
against the weather, Hegazy said.
Black Sea investments are also under consideration. However,
Hegazy added: "Ukraine is a great example for grains production
but there is a high political risk. But we are looking into
other east EU countries."
