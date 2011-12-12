SINGAPORE Dec 12 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, will stop term gasoil exports from next year as domestic demand is expected to increase, industry sources based in the Middle East and Singapore said.

Tasweeq exports about 30,000 to 60,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil every month through its monthly term contract and offers a similar volume in the spot market occasionally, traders said.

