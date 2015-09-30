Sept 30 Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics released the following preliminary second-quarter gross domestic product data on Wednesday, adjusted for inflation. QATAR REAL GDP Q2/15 Q1/15 pct change year/year 4.8 4.1 pct change quarter/quarter 0.5 3.4 NOTE. The base year is 2013. The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas, expanded 0.9 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The rest of the economy grew 9.1 percent from a year earlier and 0.9 percent from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)