JGBs edge up as Nikkei fall gives market some breathing room
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday as a slide in Tokyo stocks provided the bond market some breathing room after several days of losses.
Sept 30 Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics released the following preliminary second-quarter gross domestic product data on Wednesday, adjusted for inflation. QATAR REAL GDP Q2/15 Q1/15 pct change year/year 4.8 4.1 pct change quarter/quarter 0.5 3.4 NOTE. The base year is 2013. The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas, expanded 0.9 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The rest of the economy grew 9.1 percent from a year earlier and 0.9 percent from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.