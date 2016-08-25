Aug 25 Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics released the following preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday, adjusted for inflation, showing annual growth at its lowest level since at least 2011. QATAR REAL GDP Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 Q2/15 pct change year/year 1.1 3.9 3.6 4.8 pct change quarter/quarter -2.6 0.0 1.8 1.9 NOTE. The base year is 2013. The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas, shrank 3.0 percent year-on-year and decreased 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter. The rest of the economy percent grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier but shrank 2.7 percent from the previous quarter. Previous figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)