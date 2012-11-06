DUBAI Nov 6 Shareholders of Qatar's Gulf
International Services (GIS) have approved the
transfer of part of parent firm Qatar Petroleum's stake in the
company to a state pension fund, the country's energy minister
said, according to a local newspaper.
The Gulf Arab state's General Retirement and Pension
Authority will increase its holding to 21.4 percent from 1.4
percent, Al Arab newspaper reported earlier this week, citing
Qatar Energy Minister Mohammed Saleh al-Sada, who is also
chairman of GIS and Qatar Petroleum (QP).
Shareholders had been due to meet on Sunday to agree an
amendment to GIS' articles of association which had previously
prohibited any company other than QP and its units from owning
more than 1 percent of GIS, an Oct. 18 regulatory filing said.
QP, which spun off 70 percent of GIS in a 2008 share sale,
had owned 30 percent of the company, according to GIS'
second-quarter results.
The transfer to the GRPA from QP is unlikely to have much
impact on GIS' share price as state entities were retaining the
same stake as before and they were generally passive investors,
said Yassir Mckee, head of brokerage at Doha-based Al Rayan
Financial Brokerage.
"The shifting from one side to another is sometimes more
strategic and in line with each entity's future growth plans and
investment goals, especially with the limited investment options
available for GRPA compared to QP," he said.
Shares in GIS dropped 1.8 percent on Tuesday, trimming
year-to-date gains to 37.7 percent. The stock has outperformed
the main Qatar exchange, which has dropped 2.4 percent in
the same period.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr and Nadia Saleem; Editing by David
French)