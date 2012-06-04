DUBAI, June 4 Qatar's Gulf International
Services (GIS) has signed a $170 million
sharia-compliant loan mainly to fund its purchase of Qatar
Petroleum's fully-owned subsidiary Amwaj Catering
Services, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
GIS, which has interests in several sectors, including
transport, insurance and oil services, said in April it was
buying the unit for a provisional price of 353.1 million riyals
($97 million).
The Islamic loan will be used to fund the purchase of Amwaj
and to subscribe to a capital increase by GIS' majority-owned
subsidiary Gulf Drilling International Co, the company said.
GIS owns 70 percent in Gulf Drilling, according to the
drilling service provider's website.
Qatar Islamic Bank, BARWA Bank, Qatar
International Islamic Bank and Arab Petroleum
Investments Corporation (Apicorp) provided the financing, the
statement added.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)