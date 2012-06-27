* Qatar seeking 16 pct increase in merger ratio
* Sovereign fund shock move comes at 11th hour
* Move shows fund's evolution as investor, bankers say
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, June 27 Qatar Holding's shock rebuff of
Glencore's offer in its $30 billion takeover bid for
miner Xstrata indicates a new, muscular stance by the
sovereign fund which had long been content to be the quiet
investor in its big-name portfolio.
Late Tuesday, Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder
and a potential kingmaker for the deal, said Glencore should pay
3.25 of its shares per Xstrata share, rather than the 2.8 on
offer.
The 11th hour move will make it difficult for Glencore and
Xstrata to push the merger through on current terms, several
sources close to the deal said, leaving only until Thursday
evening for Glencore to sweeten the deal or be forced to delay
shareholder meetings scheduled for mid-July.
"This is probably the first time they (Qatar) have taken
such a stance on a high-profile deal. To me, it clearly shows
the evolution of the fund from being a quiet investor to an
investment force to be reckoned with," a senior Dubai-based
banker said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to business
links with the fund.
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA), has been building up its stake of around 11
percent in Xstrata since February.
In a rare April media briefing, QIA executive board member
Hussain al-Abdulla repeatedly dodged a question about the stake
increase, saying he was "legally advised" not to speak.
It halted its buying in June, but not before amassing a
position worth nearly $4 billion at current market prices. That
makes Qatar's role vital as Glencore's bid needs approval from
75 percent of Xstrata shareholder, excluding its own 34 percent
holding.
"Looking back, all this stake building seems now to be part
of a clear strategy. A strategy to increase the stake and go to
Glencore and say, 'give us better terms or you won't see this
merger through'," said a second banking source who has advised
the fund.
Glencore is expected to sweeten its bid in order to seal the
deal and said on Wednesday it would consider a proposal from the
board of Xstrata in relation to certain amendments to the
management incentive arrangements that were proposed as part of
the deal.
For those who have tracked and advised the fund on some of
its most high-profile deals since inception, the move signals
the fund's growing role as an international investor not afraid
of taking a strong stand in large deals.
With stakes in such high-profile names ranging from German
sports car maker Porsche, luxury goods house LVMH to
British bank Barclays, the fund has clearly built a
reputation as one of the most aggressive investors around.
It has publicly expressed interest for commodity investments
and sits on an annual investment budget of between $30 billion
to $40 billion every year.
"How many investors in the world today have $30 billion to
spend each year? When you are potentially showed every asset put
on the block globally, you can afford to be picky and
demanding," said the second banking source said.
However, not many expect the fund to take up an activist
investor role in the future mainly to avoid political backlash
and its lack of management expertise to run companies.
"I would expect the fund to be opportunistic going forward.
They are not interested in running companies they own and do not
have the management expertise for it," the first banking source
said.