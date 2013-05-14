* Hopes to expand Centrica deal across North America
* LNG from Texas plant to be sold to markets around the
Atlantic
* No limit on potential investments for global expansion
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, May 14 Qatar Petroleum International (QPI)
hopes to extend its new deal with Britain's Centrica by
acquiring more gas or tight oil resources across North America,
the chief executive said.
Centrica and QPI said in April they would buy Suncor
Energy Inc's gas business in Canada for C$1 billion
($986.73 million) in their first acquisition since agreeing in
2011 to hunt for assets around the world together.
"We are looking at upstream business in the United States...
both in oil and gas but particularly in gas. With everything
happening in the United States today we are trying to register a
position," Nasser al-Jaidah said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We are hoping to extend the Centrica deal in North America,
through acquisitions and other means. Not the oil sands, but gas
or oil or tight oil."
The Canadian assets that Centrica and QPI, the international
arm of the world's largest LNG exporter, bought do not produce
enough gas to merit building an LNG export terminal.
But ramping up production from those fields and buying more
producing assets could potentially see QPI start LNG exports
from Canada, he said.
"What we are trying to do now is extensive cooperation with
international energy companies. This is the vehicle we are
choosing, for the moment," Jaidah said.
A shale gas boom in North America over the last decade has
forced Qatar Petroleum (QP) to find new buyers for
billions of dollars worth of LNG that it had planned to sell to
the United States.
The import terminals built to receive LNG may start
exporting U.S. gas to global markets in a few years, increasing
competition for sales that Qatari LNG exporters can hedge
against by expanding their production in North America.
Last week, Exxon Mobil and QP said they planned to
ship LNG to Britain if a plan to turn the Golden Pass Qatari LNG
import terminal in Texas into an export plant is approved by
U.S. authorities.
Jaidah said LNG from Golden Pass on the U.S. Gulf coast
could be sold around the Atlantic basin, which includes western
Europe and the booming LNG consuming markets of Latin America.
Qatar has imposed a moratorium on further gas export
projects from its North Field in the Middle East, prompting QPI
to look abroad for further growth, using some of the proceeds
from its multi-billion dollar LNG exports.
QPI is considering investments in upstream projects in North
Africa and in European utilities, he said, with no set limit on
investments for expansion around the world.
"There is no ceiling, but it is significant. In the
billions; 2013 will be a significant year for us," he said.