DOHA Jan 29 The wealthy Gulf state of Qatar
pledged on Tuesday to invest up to 1 billion euros ($1.34
billion) in Greek companies, money which could help Greece
recover from its debt crisis.
The agreement was reached during a visit by Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras, who was accompanied by his development
and defence ministers and a team of Greek business leaders.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told
a news conference that his country was prepared to put 1 billion
euros into a fund that would invest in small and medium-sized
Greek firms, with Greece providing a similar amount to the fund.
He added that a timetable for the scheme had not been set,
but that Qatar would send a delegation to Greece next month to
discuss details.
Greece plans to invite bids for some of its state companies
to raise money. Asked about Qatari interest in the sales, Sheikh
Hamad said: "We prefer direct government-to government
relations. We think it's quicker and more practical."
He added, "A serious investor is hard to find today. We are
a serious investor and friend to Greece. The most effective way
is to make a fair, direct deal."
The Greek investment scheme is similar to a Qatari plan to
invest in Italian companies, which was announced during a visit
by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti to Doha last November.
Samaras had originally intended to visit Qatar in November
but postponed the trip because Athens was locked in talks to
obtain aid from euro zone donors.