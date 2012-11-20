* Greek prime minister to discuss investment with Qatar
* Will discuss equity participation in Greek public cos
* Heads of largest Greek banks to accompany
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, Nov 20 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras will visit the wealthy Gulf state of Qatar next week to
discuss investment opportunities inside Greece, a Greek embassy
spokesman in Doha said on Tuesday.
Samaras will meet with Qatar's emir and prime minister as
well as top officials from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund to
discuss investment possibilities in the struggling Mediterranean
economy, including equity participation in Greek state-owned
companies, the spokesman said.
"They will definitely discuss Qatari investment in Greece.
This is the main goal of the trip. Equity participation in state
companies that are being privatised, the state lottery and DEPA,
the public natural gas company, this is what Greece will present
to the Prime Minister," he said.
The chief executives of Greece's two largest banks, National
Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank, are also
accompanying the delegation, he said.
Greece's struggling economy received a second financing
program from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund
in February, but a deeper than expected depression threw its
reforms and fiscal consolidation efforts off course.
Other investment areas to be discussed include real estate
projects such as the Hellenikon project, a 620-hectare
development near central Athens, Europe's largest real estate
project. Qatar Holding, the investment arm of Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, is participating in the tender process of the
project, he said.
Qatar Holding recently invested 1.2 billion euros in a gold
mining operation in northern Greece, he said.
Representatives from 15 Greek companies will be present,
including Aegean Airlines, steel producer Halyvourgiki
as well as natural gas major DEPA, he said.
Other topics to be discussed include how Greek companies can
participate in infrastructure projects in Qatar, he said.
Earlier this week Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti sealed
a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal for Qatari investment in
Italian companies, aiding efforts to breathe life into a weak
Italian economy.