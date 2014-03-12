KUWAIT, March 12 A diplomatic rift between Qatar
and three other Gulf Arab countries had no effect on a meeting
of Gulf central bank governors on Wednesday, the region's first
high-level gathering since the dispute, host Kuwait said.
Last week Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
took the unprecedented step of recalling their ambassadors from
Qatar in protest at what they see as Doha's political meddling
in the Arab region.
Kuwait's central bank governor said the dispute had not
marred relations between his counterparts from the six-member
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
"We are a technical committee and interested in technical
things and we do not interfere in political issues," Mohammad
al-Hashel said after the first session of the meeting with Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman.
"Everyone was here and participated effectively in the
meeting," he told reporters.
The governors sat together for breakfast and the Saudi and
Qatari central bank governors walked out of the meeting together
for lunch with no sign of the tension between their two
countries.
Participants at the meeting discussed measures to prevent
money laundering and terrorism financing as well as an agreement
on debit card use in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, Hashel said.
The central bank governors of Qatar and Saudi Arabia
declined to comment on the diplomatic rift in the U.S.-allied
GCC which usually keeps internal tensions private.
Saudi Arabia is angry about Qatar's support for the Muslim
Brotherhood and on Friday designated the group founded in Egypt
some 80 years ago as a terrorist organisation.
Kuwait, home to an active community of political Islamists,
has voiced disquiet about the withdrawal of the envoys and has
offered to mediate while Oman has remained silent.