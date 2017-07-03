Qatari envoy in Kuwait to give answer to Arab states' demands: Al Jazeera

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Kuwait on Monday to deliver a response to the demands of Arab states which have cut ties with it, Al Jazeera TV channel said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend by 48 hours Sunday's deadline for Doha to comply with a list of 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera and ejecting Turkish troops based there.

The states cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism, meddling in their internal affairs and having links to regional adversary Iran, all of which Qatar denies. Kuwait is mediating in the dispute.