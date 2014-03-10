DOHA, March 10 Qatar on Monday again dismissed
demands by three fellow Gulf Arab states for changes to its
foreign policy, calling its independence "non-negotiable" in a
further sign that it will continue to aid Islamists such as
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.
In an unprecedented move within the Gulf Cooperation Council
of allied hereditary monarchies, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar on
March 5, accusing Doha of failing to abide by an accord not to
interfere in each others' internal affairs.
The three GCC states are especially angry at Qatar's support
for the Brotherhood, an Islamist movement whose ideology
challenges the principle of conservative dynastic rule long
dominant in the Gulf.
"Qatar is to take decisions, and follow a path, of its own,"
the official Qatar news agency quoted Foreign Minister Khaled
al-Attiyah as saying in a speech in Paris.
"The independence of Qatar's foreign policy is simply
non-negotiable. Therefore I strongly believe that the recent
statements made by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
Bahrain have no relationship whatsoever with the internal
security of the GCC countries, but they are related to clear
differences in views on international issues."
A source close to Qatar's government said last week the
dispute had more to do with issues in the wider Middle East such
as the crises in Egypt and Syria, than about matters affecting
fellow Gulf states.
However, Saudi Arabia and the UAE do see Qatar as at odds
with them on Gulf issues.
They resent the way Doha has sheltered prominent Brotherhood
preacher Youssef al-Qaradawi, a critic of Saudi and UAE
authorities, and given him regular air time on its pan-Arab
satellite channel Al Jazeera, and on Qatari state television.
Attiyah said one of Qatar's basic foreign policy principles
was its support for popular aspirations to justice and freedom
in the Arab world. Islamists have figured prominently in the
Arab Spring uprisings since 2011.
Qatar's cabinet voiced "regret and surprise" last week at
the withdrawal of the Saudi, UAE and Bahraini ambassadors but
said Doha would not respond in kind and that it remained
committed to GCC security.
The U.S.-aligned GCC, formed in 1981 and also including
Kuwait and Oman, has managed to present a united front at times
of threat ranging from Iranian revolution on the other side of
the Gulf to Iraqi invasion.
