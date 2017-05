Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Doha October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

DOHA Militant group Hamas on Tuesday denied reports that its leader Khaled Meshaal has been expelled from Qatar.

"There is no truth to what some media outlets have published over the departure by brother Khaled Meshaal from Doha," Hamas official Ezzat al-Rishq told Reuters by telephone.

Another Hamas source confirmed that Meshaal was still in Doha and has no plans to leave the country.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Sami Aboudi)