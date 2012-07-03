* Qatar to set up hotel company to make Harrods brand global
* Will build hotels in Kuala Lumpur, New York, Paris, China
* About $634 mln to be spent on Kuala Lumpur development
DOHA/KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund plans to take the Harrods brand global to cities
such as Paris and New York, and will start by building a luxury
hotel named after the upmarket London department store in
Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.
Qatar Holding has signed an agreement with Malaysian partner
Jerantas Sdn Bhd to build a hotel in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit
Bintang shopping district. A hotel management company will be
established to develop similar projects around the world, Qatar
Holding said in a statement.
"The target plan is to open Harrods hotels at sites in key
cities such as Kuala Lumpur, New York and Paris as well as in
China. Preference will be given to construct on sites already
owned by Qatar Holding or its affiliates, for example at Chelsea
Barracks in London or Costa Smeralda in Sardinia," it said.
"Qatar Holding ultimately intends to grow Harrods into a
global enterprise that defines the luxury retail and leisure
sectors."
Qatar Holding vice chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla told
reporters in Kuala Lumpur the Malaysian locality had been chosen
because its "economy is growing."
Construction will start in a year on the 5.5-acre (2.2
hectare) site in Kuala Lumpur, with about 2 billion ringgit
($634 million) to be spent on the development, which will
comprise as many as 300 hotel rooms, apartments and retail
space, he said.
Qatar Holding bought the famous London department store in
2010 from Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed al-Fayed in a deal
reported to be worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).
The sale brought to an end 25 years of ownership by Fayed, who
became its honorary chairman.
Fayed, who also owns English soccer club Fulham, bought
Harrods in 1985 for about 615 million pounds at a time when the
group also owned the House of Fraser department store chain,
which was later spun off.
A colorful figure, he waged a long campaign claiming his son
Dodi and Princess Diana, who died together in a Paris car crash
in 1997, were murdered in a conspiracy.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has been the region's most
active in recent years, deploying the Gulf nation's plentiful
natural gas riches in assets ranging from German sports car
maker Porsche to British bank Barclays.