LONDON, July 10 Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding has sold 260.1 million pounds ($442.6 million) of shares in the London Stock Exchange at a price of 1915 pence each, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sale represents around 5 percent of the LSE's outstanding shares. Qatar now holds a stake of around 10.3 percent in the company. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)