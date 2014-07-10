BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
LONDON, July 10 Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding has sold 260.1 million pounds ($442.6 million) of shares in the London Stock Exchange at a price of 1915 pence each, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The sale represents around 5 percent of the LSE's outstanding shares. Qatar now holds a stake of around 10.3 percent in the company. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.