LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, is to seek credit ratings this
year.
The fund, which has stakes in Credit Suisse, Porsche,
Harrods and Xstrata among others, will apply for a rating from
both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
"I can confirm that Qatar Holding will be seeking a credit
rating this year," a spokesperson for the fund told IFR late on
Thursday.
The Qatar sovereign has ratings of Aa2 from Moody's and AA
from S&P, and was most recently in the bond market last summer
with a mammoth $4 billion sukuk issue.
Last week, Qatar Holding said the country would establish a
new $12 billion investment firm backed by blue-chip assets from
the sovereign wealth fund, and list it on the local stock
exchange. The new firm would invest in assets around the world.