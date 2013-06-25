BRIEF-BP says co, Accsys Technologies created a consortium
* BP, Accsys Technologies through subsidiary Tricoya Technologies, Medite have announced creation of a consortium, Tricoya Ventures UK Limited
DUBAI, June 25 Qatar's central bank and securities exchange have said Tuesday will be an official holiday for banks, other financial institutions and the stock market in the country.
The emir of Qatar told his family on Monday that he would hand power to his son, al Jazeera reported. The royal court said the emir would make a public address at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT).
TEL AVIV, March 30 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly net profit because of one-off items including provisions for a U.S. tax evasion investigation, as well as sharply higher expenses for credit losses.
BRUSSELS, March 30 Brussels expects to lure other financial players after convincing Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, to make the city its post-Brexit European hub.