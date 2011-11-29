DOHA Nov 29 Annual consumer price
inflation in Qatar rose to 2.5 percent in October, boosted by
price rises in all major categories except rents, the government
said on Tuesday.
It was the highest inflation rate since at least the start
of 2010, when the Statistics Authority began publishing
year-on-year data every month. In September this year, annual
inflation was 2.2 percent.
Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent from a month earlier in
October, accelerating from 0.1 percent in September.
Prices in the transport and communications sector rose
fastest from a year earlier in October, climbing 8.3 percent
partly because of an increase in air fares, the authority said.
Rents, which have been declining because of new supply of
homes on the market, fell 5.8 percent. Excluding rents, annual
inflation was 5.8 percent in October, the authority added.
Qatar's central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani said last month that he expected inflation this year of
2.5 percent.
Although inflation has been trending up throughout this
year, from 1.6 percent in January and deflation of 2.4 percent
last year, it is still far below the record 15 percent seen in
the oil-boom year of 2008.
Analysts polled by Reuters in September predicted Qatar
would see average inflation of 2.7 percent in 2011 and 3.5
percent next year.
