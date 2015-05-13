May 13 Qatar's Statistics Authority released the following April consumer price data on Wednesday. QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION 04/15 03/15 pct change month/month 0.0 -0.1 pct change year/year 0.9 1.4 NOTE. The authority changed the base year for the index to 2013 from 2007 with effect from January 2015, but did not provide year-earlier comparisons for the new index until March. Weightings for consumption categories changed in the new index. Most dramatically, the weighting of housing and utility costs dropped to 22 percent from 32 percent. Because housing rents in Qatar have been rising sharply, this had the effect of lowering the overall inflation rate. In April, housing and utility costs rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier while food and beverage costs gained 0.3 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)