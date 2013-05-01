* Tiny country has history of big inflation swings
* Rate now at highest since 2009
* Long time frame for infrastructure building may limit
pressure
* Authorities may use price regulation, monetary policy
* But small size, dollar peg make Qatar vulnerable
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, May 1 Five years ago, inflation in Qatar
soared into the double digits after the tiny country spent
heavily on hosting the 2006 Asian Games. Now, with another
government spending spree and an even bigger sports event
looming, inflation is on the rise again.
The country of just 1.9 million people plans to spend about
$140 billion to build stadiums, roads, railways, a new airport,
a seaport and other infrastructure before it hosts the 2022
soccer World Cup.
Spending on that scale could destabilise a much bigger
economy. So recent data showing a sharp rise in inflation is
unwelcome - and might, if it becomes a trend, threaten the
smooth completion of some of the construction projects.
Government officials and company executives insist they have
learned from the last inflation debacle and will be able to
avoid another one, partly because they have given themselves
more time to carry out the construction.
"In 2006, we saw a very different situation compared to what
we have now. We had to execute all the projects within a tight
time frame, and were faced with a very sudden inflow of people
into the country," R. Seetharaman, chief executive of Doha Bank,
Qatar's fifth-largest bank by market value, told Reuters.
"Now, we have enough time to execute these projects; it will
be done gradually over the next five years. The time frame will
help in acting as a stabiliser in preventing inflationary
issues."
BOTTLENECKS
Qatar's inflation rate skyrocketed to a record 15.2 percent
in 2008, partly because of a building boom for the Asian Games;
logistical problems and bottlenecks, including difficulties in
bringing enough building materials into the country, caused
costs in the economy to spiral.
In a sense, the global financial crisis came to Qatar's
rescue. Inflation fell rapidly as housing rental prices
plummeted in response to the global turmoil, and Qatar actually
experienced deflation - falling consumer prices - in 2009 and
2010, underlining how vulnerable the wealthy gas-exporting
economy is to global trends.
In the last few months, however, the spectre of high
inflation has reappeared. The year-on-year rate jumped to 3.6
percent in March, from 3.2 percent in February and 2.6 percent
in December. A major reason for the rise was a rebound in
housing rents, which account for about a third of consumer
expenses; they gained 5.5 percent in March.
One factor behind the inflation surge appears to be
increased government spending on social welfare in the wake of
the Arab Spring uprisings elsewhere in the region. In September
2011 the Qatari government boosted basic salaries and social
benefits for state civilian employees by 60 percent.
Inflation would be higher at present if Qatar had been
quicker to get its infrastructure projects into gear after
winning the right to host the World Cup nearly 2-1/2 years ago.
Partly because of bureaucratic delays, the government has been
slower to award contracts than many companies had expected -
disappointing many foreign businessmen, but limiting upward
pressure on prices.
"The two-year delay has had the effect of controlling
inflation," said Abdulaziz al-Ghorairi, senior vice president
and chief economist at Commercialbank Capital in Doha.
This year, however, infrastructure spending looks set to
ramp up in earnest. Plans call for state expenditure to increase
18 percent to 210.6 billion riyals ($57.8 billion) in the
2013/14 fiscal year that started on April 1, and to stay at
about this year's level until 2017, Finance and Economy Minister
Youssef Kamal said this month.
In January the International Monetary Fund's mission chief
for Qatar told Reuters that the economy's ability to absorb
heavy infrastructure spending was an issue, though he added
there were no concerns about the economy overheating for the
moment.
DEFENCES
One of the government's defences against inflation is its
ability to regulate prices. In a statement in December, the
government said it would use regulatory powers to prevent
traders from imposing "unjustified" price hikes on consumers.
In September 2011 the country's ruling emir directed the
Ministry of Business and Trade to establish a committee to
monitor prices of goods, in order to curb arbitrary price
increases following that year's state salary hike. It is not
clear, however, whether the committee could if needed introduce
widespread price controls or whether they would be effective.
Another weapon against inflation is monetary policy. In
March, the central bank introduced quarterly issues of
riyal-denominated bonds, giving it a tool to manage excess funds
in the banking sector.
The central bank governor told Reuters this month that these
issues could be adjusted flexibly. Officials and some analysts
say such tools will be sufficient to avoid another burst of
double-digit inflation in the next few years.
"We do foresee inflation going up, but we expect it to
remain in the single digits," Ghorairi said.
Others are less sure, given Qatar's heavy dependence on
imports - except for energy, most of the basic goods which it
consumes are imported - and the fact that the Qatari riyal is
pegged to the U.S. dollar.
The peg constrains Qatar's ability to raise interest rates
to fight inflation, and prevents it from appreciating its
currency to offset any rise in import costs.
"I don't there is much the central bank can do about the
kind of inflation Qatar faces from population growth and project
spending," said a Doha-based economist at a major financial
institution, declining to be named under briefing rules.
"Also, it can't influence imported inflation because of the
dollar peg. If you have a dollar-pegged currency, you've
effectively abdicated all monetary control to the host country.
Effectively we have U.S. monetary policy in Qatar now."
A burst of inflation could disrupt the infrastructure
programme by raising the costs and crimping the profit margins
of companies building the projects.
However, the impact would probably be bearable for Qatar's
affluent population of local citizens, who number only about
250,000 of the total population of 1.9 million.
"Who is really damaged by single-digit inflation? Most
corporates have cost-of-living adjustments, and people who own
assets see the benefit of it," said Steve Troop, chief executive
of Doha-based Barwa Bank, adding "3.6 percent isn't the end of
the world in a place where people don't pay tax."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)