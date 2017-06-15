June 15 Qatar's Statistics Authority released the following May consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its lowest level since at least early 2015, when the current data series began. Other Gulf Arab states cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar in early June. This could boost inflation because the land border with Saudi Arabia is closed and Qatar must now import food and other goods through different channels. QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION 05/17 04/17 05/16 pct change month/month -0.6 -0.2 -0.1 pct change year/year 0.1 0.6 2.6 NOTE - Housing and utility costs, which account for 22 percent of the consumer basket, fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier while food and beverage costs, which account for nearly 13 percent, dropped 1.9 percent. But transport costs rose 7.9 after domestic fuel prices increased. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)