DUBAI May 25 Qatar has cut its planned spending
on building healthcare facilities by about two-thirds this year
following the drop in energy prices but expenditure on its World
Cup-related projects should be unchanged, an official said on
Wednesday.
The world's top liquefied natural gas exporter is one of the
richest countries per capita but it faces a 46.5 billion riyal
($12.8 billion) budget deficit this year because of the
continued lower oil and gas prices.
Like other Gulf states, it is turning to international
markets to bridge the gap -- it is expected to price its first
sovereign bond issue in four years on Wednesday -- but it is
also having to reduce and prioritise state spending.
"Due to the recent oil and gas price drop, the government
has to restructure, re-plan its priorities," said Ahmad
al-Ansari, lead advisor for contracts and project management at
Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal).
"We (Ashghal) haven't cancelled any of our programmes. All
we've done is extended them. We've slowed down a little bit on
the number of projects released this year."
Ashghal is responsible for planning, design, construction
and delivery of all infrastructure projects and public buildings
in Qatar, according to its website.
It aims to build 60-70 new primary healthcare centres over
the next decade. This year, it was meant to award contracts to
build seven of these but that number has been cut to three, said
Ansari.
"We're hoping within the next year to stick to our original
plan, which is to award (contracts to build) at least eight
health centres every year," Ansari told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
Ashghal will spend 2.5 billion riyals building healthcare
facilities this year, instead of 7 billion riyals as previously
planned, he said.
Ansari didn't elaborate on when the cut was implemented.
The authority has cut its 2016 budget for public buildings,
which includes schools, healthcare and public parks, by 50-60
percent versus what it had originally expected to spend, said
Ansari.
Ashghal's total 2016 budget is 15 billion to 17 billion
riyals, down from the previously-estimated 25 billion riyals.
Ashghal's priorities include road building, plans for which
have been little changed, likewise the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
"I think anything related to the World Cup will stay
unchanged. The plans for the projects we're doing to serve the
World Cup won't be affected," added Ansari.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
