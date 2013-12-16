DOHA Dec 16 Qatar announced one of the county's
largest infrastructure projects on Monday, comprising three
bridges interconnected by subsea tunnels, to be completed before
the soccer World Cup finals in 2022.
The Sharq crossing project will include three bridges
spanning between 600 metres and 1,310 metres, which will link
Doha's new Hamad International airport with the city's cultural
district of Katara and the central business area of West Bay.
"Construction of the project will start in 2015 and
completion will be by 2021," Nasser Ali Al Mawlawi, the
president of Qatar's Public Works Authority, Ashghal, told
reporters at a press conference.
No value was given for the project.
The tiny, gas-rich country plans to spend as much as $140
billion on infrastructure projects, including a new airport,
stadiums, roads and railways, as it prepares to host the World
Cup tournament.
It awarded contracts worth $8.2 billion in June to
international and local contractors for the construction of
phase one of the Doha Metro project.
Al Mawlawi said in an interview with Reuters that Ashghal
plans to spend more than 100 billion riyals on its projects over
the next five to seven years.
"The project that was unveiled today will be paid for by the
government of Qatar," he added.
The bridges on the Sharq project were designed by Spanish
architect Santiago Calatrava and inspired by the image of flying
fish, Ashghal said in a statement, adding that one of the
bridges will have a two-deck structure incorporating a
recreational park accessible via an elevated walkway and a
funicular railway.
Asked if Ashghal was behind schedule in delivering projects
for the World Cup, Al Mawlawi said there were no delays and
downplayed challenges in completing projects on time.
Faced with the challenge of completing big construction and
infrastructure projects before the World Cup, the Gulf state has
an increasing number of its estimated 1.8 million foreigners
working on projects related to football's showcase event.
In recent months Qatar came under attack from the
international community as reports of labour rights abuses
surfaced. Al Mawlawi said that the issue of labour rights is
being taken very seriously by the government.
"In Qatar we have very fair labour laws and I think it's the
responsibility of Ashghal to insure that these labour laws are
being implemented by the contractors," he said.
Under the current system, employees cannot change jobs or
leave the country without the permission of their sponsors, who
are often labour supply companies or wealthy Qataris who provide
workers to businesses for personal profit.
