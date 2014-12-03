DUBAI Dec 3 The outgoing chief executive of the
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Ahmed al-Sayed, is set to be
appointed an advisor to the Gulf Arab state's emir, a source
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sayed will also retain his title of minister of state, which
he held concurrently with his position as head of the sovereign
wealth fund, the source added, speaking on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Sheikh Abdullah
bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani had been named the head of the
QIA, replacing Sayed in a reshuffle which resulted in a number
of changes of personnel at board level.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)