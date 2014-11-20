DOHA Nov 20 Changing oil prices will not affect investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund's chief executive said on Thursday.

"In QIA, we have a long term strategy, which accounts for the volatility in the market," Ahmed al-Sayed told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Doha. (Reporting by Amena Bakr and David French; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)