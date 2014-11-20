BRIEF-Dundee Corp secures new revolving credit facility
* Dundee Corp- replaced its existing $80 million credit facility
DOHA Nov 20 Changing oil prices will not affect investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund's chief executive said on Thursday.
"In QIA, we have a long term strategy, which accounts for the volatility in the market," Ahmed al-Sayed told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Doha. (Reporting by Amena Bakr and David French; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)
* Dundee Corp- replaced its existing $80 million credit facility
* Trilogy Energy Corp announces agreement to sell certain assets in the grande prairie area of alberta for $50 million and provides an update on its borrowing base and debt levels