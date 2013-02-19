EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
DOHA Feb 19 Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf Arab state's sovereign wealth fund, will launch a new investment firm worth $12 billion to purchase assets globally, a top official said on Tuesday.
Qatar Holding vice-chairman, Hussain al-Abdullah, who is also a board member of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), said the company would be listed on the Doha stock exchange in six to eight weeks.
"You name it - shares, bonds, real estate, private equity. We will look at every sector in every country around the world," he told reporters in the Qatari capital.
Qatar Holding is the investment arm of the gas-rich state's sovereign wealth fund. With an investment appetite of about $30 billion a year, QIA has picked up stakes in high-profile Western assets such as miner Xstrata, automakers Volkswagen and Porsche, and luxury retailer Harrods.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has