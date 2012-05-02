* Big boost anticipated for full-fledged Islamic banks
* But their asset growth actually slowed last year
* Much money apparently stayed with conventional banks
* Islamic customers now have less choice
* Overseas affiliates of Qatar banks may still run windows
By Regan Doherty and Bernardo Vizcaino
DOHA/DUBAI, May 2 A year after Qatar ordered
conventional banks to stop offering Islamic financial services,
an expected windfall for its Islamic banks has yet to
materialise. Nor is it clear that banks' customers are
benefitting from the policy.
The episode illustrates the difficulties that countries face
as they manage the relationship between conventional and Islamic
banking. Trying to adjust that relationship carries risk, for
both regulators and the banks themselves.
"In hindsight, it has increased regulatory risk in Qatar,
which is inconsistent with their ambitious and welcome efforts
to develop their financial services industry," said Mohieddine
Kronfol, chief investment officer for regional fixed income at
Franklin Templeton Investments in Dubai.
Qatar's central bank took the industry by surprise in
February last year when it announced that at the end of 2011,
conventional banks would no longer be allowed to run "Islamic
windows" -- sections of the banks which operated according to
religious principles. Islamic banking services could only be
offered by separate, dedicated institutions.
The central bank's move appeared to be designed to ensure
the purity of Islamic finance, by removing any possibility that
Islamic loans and deposits could mingle with conventional funds
bearing interest, which is forbidden to Muslims.
Before the ban, Islamic windows had captured a significant
amount of business in Qatar; they accounted for 54.6 billion
riyals ($15 billion) or 31 percent of all Islamic banking assets
in the country during 2010, according to the International
Monetary Fund. Combined assets at all banks, conventional and
Islamic, totalled 572 billion riyals.
So the ban looked set to have a seismic impact on Qatar's
banking industry. One institution affected was HSBC Amanah,the
Islamic arm of global giant HSBC Holdings ; it opened
its doors in Qatar in 2010, only to have to close months later.
In the wake of the decision, the shares of the country's
several full-fledged Islamic banks, such as Qatar Islamic Bank
and Masraf Al Rayan, surged on expectations
that they would attract money leaving the defunct windows.
"We'll have a much bigger customer base. We see it as a very
positive move," Adel Mustafawi, chief executive of Masraf Al
Rayan, said at the time.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service declared the
"segregation of Islamic banking in Qatar is credit negative for
conventional banks, positive for Islamic banks." It predicted
Islamic banks would benefit from access to a larger pool of
customers and improve their profit margins. Conventional banks
would lose between 8 and 16 percent of their deposit bases,
assets and profits, Moody's estimated.
RESULTS
It hasn't happened that way. There was little sign of the
expected flow of money into Qatar's Islamic banks last year;
their total assets grew 35 percent, according to central bank
data, but that marked a slowdown from 39 percent expansion in
the previous year.
Masraf Al Rayan's assets soared 59 percent last year but
profitability declined as measured by return on assets, dropping
to 2.55 percent in 2011 from 3.49 percent a year earlier.
Meanwhile the performance of Qatar's conventional banks
improved; their assets grew 23 percent in 2011, up from a 16
percent rise in 2010. The biggest negative impact, Moody's
predicted, would be felt by the country's largest lender, Qatar
National Bank. But assets at QNB jumped 35 percent
last year and its return on assets actually improved slightly.
The figures suggest that either depositors kept much of
their money in conventional banks as Islamic windows closed, or
Islamic banks suffered a growth slowdown that more than offset
the benefits of the windows closing - or a combination of both.
Globally, banks' customers can be divided into three
categories, according to consultants A.T. Kearney: loyalists of
conventional banks, loyalists of Islamic ones, and a "floating
mass" -- by some estimates, 60 or 70 percent of the total - who
base their choice of bank primarily on pricing and service
quality rather than religious permissibility. Qatar's data
implies many conventional banks continued to attract the
floating mass after their Islamic windows closed.
Most of Qatar's conventional banks have still not fully
divested their Islamic loan portfolios; instead, they have taken
advantage of a provision in the ban which, according to
commercial bankers, allows them to hold existing Islamic loans
until maturity, as long as they do not extend fresh ones.
At Doha Bank, for example, Islamic financing activities
represented 7.4 percent of total loans for 2011, down from 12.6
percent in the previous year.
COMPETITION
Qatar's crackdown on Islamic windows contrasts with most
Muslim countries, which permit the windows to operate as long as
the banks show they are taking steps to prevent any mingling of
their conventional and Islamic funds.
Islamic banking resembles conventional banking in many
respects, with modifications to respect religious principles.
For example, depositors do not receive interest but may get a
share of profits from funds invested by the bank; loans do not
charge interest but may carry certain fees.
The Qatari central bank did not describe the motives for its
ban in a public statement, but commercial bankers said that in
addition to protecting the purity of Islamic finance, it
apparently wanted to level the playing field in banking:
conventional institutions with Islamic windows were larger than
pure Islamic banks, and so enjoyed better economies of scale.
More competition in one area, however, may be offset by the
loss of it in another area. Islamic finance customers now have
fewer options; an IMF report in January this year said there was
a need to "manage the impact on banking sector competition in
view of the decline in the number of institutions providing
Islamic banking services from 12 to four".
And some Qatari banks may remain indirectly involved in
Islamic windows through affiliates abroad. For example,
Commercial Bank of Qatar shut its Islamic window last
year. But it is the largest shareholder, with 35 percent, in
National Bank of Oman, the second largest lender by
assets in Oman.
National Bank plans to start Islamic banking operations in
Oman later this year, its chief executive Salaam bin Said
al-Shaksy told Reuters in February.
"We've got a whole team working on the Islamic window. We
are trying to launch it between the second and third quarter. Of
course, the sooner the better for us," he said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)