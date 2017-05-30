* Qatar ups ante in supply renewal talks
DOHA/LONDON, May 30 Qatar Petroleum is warning
Japanese natural gas buyers not to press too hard in long-term
supply talks or Japanese companies could be squeezed out of
Qatar's LNG projects, sources have told Reuters.
Qatar faces rising competition from a tide of new LNG from
sources including Australia, which is expected to surpass it as
the world's top exporter by 2019.
That has emboldened buyers as they look for lower prices and
more control via shorter contracts and the rights to divert or
resell unwanted cargoes, for example.
In Japan, QP, which owns producers Qatargas and Rasgas,
counts on customers led by JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo
Electric and Chubu Electric.
In the current contract negotiations with Japan, at stake
are annual supplies of 7.2 million tonnes of gas expiring in
2021 worth some $2.8 billion, or 10 percent of QP's output.
Underscoring the depth of Qatar's ties to Japan, Marubeni
Corp and Mitsui & Co each own 7.5 percent
stakes in the three-train Qatargas I project.
Mitsui also holds a 1.5 percent stake in Qatargas 3.
"If Japan pushes too hard or decides to buy LNG from other
buyers like Australia, Qatar has said it could force Japanese
companies out of their stakes in Qatargas projects," a Japanese
diplomat told Reuters.
A QP official confirmed supply renewal talks may impact
Japanese ownership stakes in Qatar's LNG projects.
Marubeni and Qatargas did not return requests for comment.
JERA declined to comment.
Losing its foothold in Japan would force QP to seek sales
among less creditworthy buyers in Africa, the Middle East and
south Asia which are riskier to deal with.
Its status in Japan is already under threat, with its market
share falling 17 percent last year while Australia's jumped by
20 percent, customs data showed.
One advantage Qatar still possesses is as the lowest cost
producer it can undercut on prices.
"Chubu (Electric) has enough contracted supply from
Australia and the United States to manage without Qatari supply
if they wanted," a source at a Japanese trading house said.
TOUGHER TERMS
Japanese importers value longstanding business ties with
Qatar and are unlikely to drop deals altogether, but the
utilities are insistent on introducing more buyer-friendly
terms, a Japanese trading source said.
"The flexibility to divert and cancel shipments will be one
of the main demands from Japanese buyers who see themselves
becoming more like traders in the years ahead," the source said,
in particular reference to JERA.
Reducing volumes, shortening deals from the current 25
years, and aligning pricing formulas with market conditions will
also be important, he said.
Pakistan recently struck a 15-year deal with Italy's Eni
, showing how buyers are driving changes to long-term
contracts.
Long-term pricing is closely tied to the price of crude oil,
expressed as a percentage of a barrel's worth.
Pakistan was able to force Eni down to a price of about 11.8
percent, far lower than the 14.2 percent Japan buyers pay Qatar,
industry sources said.
Slashing the premium on Japanese deals could add up to
billions of dollars over a contract's lifespan.
Qatar could also be forced to offer contractual devices like
those offered by some producers in Australia which protect
buyers from oil price spikes.
Aside from Australia, Qatar faces an unlikely source of
competition for Japanese market share from Nigeria.
Sources say the world's fourth-biggest LNG producer is
courting Japan's city gas companies, power utilities and trading
houses as many of its own supply deals with Europe wind down in
2021-2023.
Up to eight million tonnes of annual LNG output from Nigeria
is coming off contract at that time and Japanese buyers are
being targeted, according to traders.
Nigeria has LNG projects that are fully depreciated,
allowing them to offer more flexible terms such as diversion
rights and shorter contracts, sources said.
