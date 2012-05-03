SINGAPORE May 3 Qatar International Petroleum
Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, is offering up to 420,000 tonnes of
aviation jet A-1 fuel and gasoline for its July-December term
contract, tender documents showed on Thursday.
It is also offering 240,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading
from Ras Laffan and 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes of 97-octane
gasoline to be loaded from Mesaieed, over July to December.
The tenders close on May 14, with bids to stay valid until
May 17.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Jonthan Thatcher)