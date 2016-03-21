* ILO team reports some progress but new law will be test
* Defers decision on naming rare ILO inquiry panel
* Migrants complain of non-payment, long hours
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 21 Qatar is making progress toward
ending forced labour and improving conditions for migrant
workers, but the test will be whether it enforces new
legislation from December, the International Labour Organization
(ILO) said on Monday.
The small, wealthy Gulf Arab state is building facilities to
hold the 2022 soccer World Cup and has imported hundreds of
thousands of construction workers for that purpose, drawing more
attention to the conditions of its migrant labour community.
A high-level ILO team who visited the tiny Gulf state this
month after persisent complaints from migrant workers said any
decision to appoint an ILO commission of inquiry should be put
off for a year to allow time to implement the reforms.
The report and recommendations will be debated at the ILO's
Governing Body on Tuesday, spokesman Hans von Rohland said.
A commission of inquiry is a rare sanction which the United
Nations agency has imposed only about a dozen times sice Wold
War Two, against countries including Myanmar and Belarus.
In a report, the ILO mission said it "acknowledges the
recent concrete measures taken by the government and other
interlocutors" it met in Qatar to improve migrants' working
conditions.
Yet "certain challenges remain and the implementation of the
measures to overcome them are still under way," said the report
by the team led by Japanese Ambassador Misako Kaji and including
representatives of governments, employers and workers groups.
From December, a new Qatari law abolishes the "kafala"
sponsorship system for migrant workers in favour of a labour
contract system, removing all curbs on worker movements.
A worker will no longer be forced to continue a job if there
is abuse or exploitation, although domestic workers are excluded
from this provision, the report said.
Workers' groups first complained in 2014 about forced labour
affecting a migrant worker population of some 1.5 million -
roughly 90 percent of Qatar's population.
The ILO mission, the second in two years, met the prime
minister, ministers of labour and justice, the CEO of Qatar
Petroleum and workers' groups, mostly from the
Philippines and Nepal. It visited sites including Khalifa
stadium, a major construction site ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
"Concerns raised by migrant workers related to the payment
of wages (non-payment, late payment and/or reduction of agreed
wages), passport confiscation, long hours of work..., the
non-renewal of their identity cards by the employer and
difficulty in transferring sponsorship," the report said.
It said thousands of migrant workers were in accommodation
that fell short of minimum standards, with 10-12 workers
frequently sharing one small room, and unhygienic and poor
kitchen and sanitary facilities.
Qatar announced long-awaited but modest labour reforms in
October following international criticism by Amnesty
International, Human Rights Watch and other rights groups.
