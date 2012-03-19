* Qatar raises Lagardere stake to 12.8 pct
* Lagardere shares trading flat, up 15 pct this year
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, March 19 Energy-rich emirate Qatar has
increased its stake again in Lagardere, boosting its
position as the largest shareholder in the French
media-to-aerospace conglomerate.
The unit of the Qatar Investment Authority, the emirate's
sovereign wealth fund, said in a regulatory filing it could
raise the stake further after increasing it to 12.8 percent and
may seek representation on the group's supervisory board.
The Gulf state has been a staunch supporter of chief
executive Arnaud Lagardere in the face of criticism from some
shareholders of the CEO's strategy for the company his father
founded, becoming its top shareholder in December.
Lagardere had a steep net loss of 707 million euros ($931
million) last year, triggered by write-downs at its fledgling
sports rights and marketing business and its French pay-TV unit.
The results capped a tumultuous year in which it scaled back
profit goals twice because of problems at the sports unit and
scrapped plans for an initial public offering of pay-TV unit
Canal+ after the Japan earthquake roiled markets.
After losing a third of their value last year, Lagardere
shares have risen more than 15 percent since the start of this
year. They were roughly flat at 23.565 euros at 1100 GMT.
Qatar Holding now owns 16.82 million of the shares, giving
it just over 10 percent of voting rights in the group, which has
a market value of about 3 billion euros.
Qatar Holding said in the filing that it may discuss
strategic partnerships "allowing the creation of long-term value
for shareholders" of Lagardere, though there were no specific
plans. It also added that it had no merger plans for the group.
Lagardere, which competes with Pearson and
Bertelsmann in radio and book publishing, had no
immediate comment. The Lagardere family retains 9.6 percent in
the group, according to its website.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)