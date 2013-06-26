By Regan Doherty
| DOHA, June 26
DOHA, June 26 The manager of Qatar's rise to
global prominence, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim
al-Thani, used charm, tenacity and economic clout to broker
peace and topple dictators overseas and build an investment
nest-egg for future generations at home.
Sheikh Hamad was replaced as prime minister and foreign
minister in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday,
following the accession of 33-year-old Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
al-Thani as emir.
There was no immediate word on whether he would retain his
job as vice chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a
sovereign wealth fund with assets believed to be $100-200
billion, although Qatar watchers expect him to keep that job.
During his two decades as foreign minister, Qatar hosted the
largest U.S. air base in the Middle East but also cozied up to
America's foes Iran, Syria and Hamas in pursuit of leverage.
Last week the Afghan Taliban also opened an office in Doha.
At the heart of Doha's rise to international limelight was a
decision made early on in the rule of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa
al-Thani to end a tradition of automatic deference to Saudi
Arabia, the dominant power in the Arabian peninsula.
The independent-minded policy that resulted saw tiny Qatar
punch well above its weight in world affairs, striding the stage
as a peace broker, often in conflicts in Muslim lands.
The country's boldness contributed to Qatar's success as a
regional mediator - Doha developed an ability to engage almost
everyone from the United States to Hezbollah, and even
eventually Saudi Arabia, an old foe and regional powerbroker.
Qatar's unusual foreign alliances amazed its friends and
astounded its critics. For example, it went further than most of
its neighbours in establishing contacts with Israel, although
these were later ended.
PERSONAL WEALTH
Alongside foreign policy, Sheikh Hamad's role at the QIA has
given him authority over its numerous acquisitions, which in
recent years included London department store Harrods,
Singapore's Raffles hotel and stakes in German sports car maker
Porsche and Barclays bank.
He owns personal stakes in many Qatari companies, including
Qatar Airways as well as Project Grande (Guernsey), the
developer of London's One Hyde Park project and several hotels
in Doha; his personal wealth is estimated to be in the billions.
"He has been one of the primary architects of the Qatar
project, along with the emir. His practical domestic influence
has been second to none," said David Roberts, director of the
Royal United Services Institute based in Doha.
"He has also been an extremely effective salesman of Qatar,
and has helped boost its cache abroad tremendously."
Sheikh Hamad, appointed foreign minister in 1992, played a
key role in facilitating the 1995 coup in which his cousin, the
country's outgoing Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani,
seized power from his father.
For this, he appears to have been rewarded with influence
for life.
"Hamad bin Jassim will be very difficult to replace, largely
because he was an extremely charismatic figure. He brought a
distinct charisma and energy, the intangible qualities of what
it takes to be a truly good diplomat," said Michael Stephens,
researcher at the Royal United Services Institute based in Doha.
Named prime minister in 2007, Sheikh Hamad played a personal
role in facilitating Qatar's numerous conflict resolution
efforts, brokering talks in conflicts ranging from Lebanon to
Yemen and Darfur to the Palestinian territories.
In 2007, he brought the Lebanese government and
Hezbollah-led opposition to Qatar for talks to try to resolve a
broader political showdown that had paralyzed the country for
more than a year, helping to end the worst internal fighting in
Lebanon since the country's civil war.
In 2009, he helped broker a peace agreement between the
government of Sudan and the country's Justice and Equality
Movement, helping to largely quell the conflict in Darfur.
ARAB SPRING
Sheikh Hamad also promoted the Arab Spring, in which Qatar
lent significant support to rebels fighting Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi by supplying them with weapons and fuel.
The state has also been Egypt's top financial backer,
signalling an intention to play a leading role in rebuilding the
economy of the most populous Arab country after a 2011 uprising.
Some officials in other Gulf Arab states believe Qatar has a
long-term strategy to use the Muslim Brotherhood, an
international movement that seeks to bring about Islamist rule
in Muslim states through peaceful means, to redraw the region.
In March, Sheikh Hamad for the first time publicly dismissed
allegations of any partiality to the Brotherhood.
"The Ikhwan (Brotherhood) was not in power when we visited
Egypt and gave $2 billion. It was under the rule of the
military, actually. We were there before there were elections,"
he told a news conference.
"We have been accused of trying to buy Egypt. Egypt is
bigger than our money."
Qatar's energetic support for Syria's rebels has been
criticised by some Western and Gulf Arab officials for handing
arms and cash indiscriminately to militant Islamists who want a
Sunni Islamist state in Syria.
Qatar says it simply wants Assad removed from power and the
killing of civilians stopped. But some analysts say its support
for the rebels may crimp its ability to present itself as an
honest broker in future conflicts.
"After the conflict in Syria, Qatar cannot any longer pose
like this in the Arab world," said Neil Partrick, a Gulf
security expert.
