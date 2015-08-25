(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
* Qatar adapts to onslaught of supply by seeking new markets
* Works more closely with trade houses
* Increased flexibility on contracts
By Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON/MILAN, Aug 25 Gas giant Qatar is becoming
commercially sharper, using traders and tenders to grab new
customers, and fighting to hold on to its share in the prized
Asian market.
Qatar is the world's top supplier of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), but in the coming five years it could be surpassed by
Australia, a shift which threatens its dominance in Asia --
which accounts for almost three quarters of the global market
and has paid the highest prices.
"Previously Qatar's strategy had been about retaining price,
in future it's going to be about retaining market share," said
Noel Tomnay, head of global gas and LNG research at Wood
Mackenzie.
"As lots of Australian LNG comes into the market, it's
inevitably going to push out some Qatari volumes from Asia,"
Tomnay said.
This has prompted Qatar to work more closely with trade
houses who are focused on short-term deals, often in riskier
markets, while also lowering its price expectations.
"In the past Qatar did not need to be commercial. Now they
are a lot more commercial, a lot sharper," said a trader at an
international trade house. "They are dealing with traders more
and have started participating in tenders."
With the help of trade houses, Qatar has been supplying LNG
to some of the newest importers including Egypt, Jordan and
Pakistan, who are securing vast amounts via short term tenders.
Qatar's largest customers are Japan, South Korea and India.
The global LNG market was based on bilateral long term
deals, with contracts lasting years, but the new supply has
increased uncommitted volumes, triggering more focus on 'spot'
trade.
"Qatar as a supplier can afford to provide their long term
contracts and then on top of that they have flexible LNG to
attack new markets. It's a strategy to adapt itself to the new
world," a trader at an oil major said.
Trade flows illustrate the shift.
Independent LNG consultant Andy Flower estimated Qatar's
exports to Asia in the first half of the year fell by around 2.7
million tonnes compared to the same period a year ago, while
exports to Eastern Mediterranean countries including Israel,
Jordan and Egypt were up by 0.4 million tonnes and exports to
Europe were up by around 2.5 million tonnes.
"This suggests that they are showing increased flexibility
in responding to the changes in the markets," Flower said.
Qatar was previously able to charge a premium on the basis
that they were a very reliable supplier. Its major LNG producers
Qatargas and RasGas produce around 77 million tonnes per year.
Neither company responded to requests for comment.
"Qatargas and RasGas are no longer averse to talking about
making changes to existing contractual agreements in light of
the completely changed market dynamics," a source at importer
Gail India said.
