DOHA Feb 1 A planned move by a private
airport operator in the Maldives to raise handling fees would
hurt Qatar Airways' operations and threaten services to the
holiday islands, the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Gulf Arab state's flagship carrier said it was
"dismayed" to learn of the Male International Airport operator's
plan to increase fees by 51 per cent and that the increase would
"threaten Qatar Airways" continued presence in the Maldives."
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker in a
statement called the planned increases "totally unreasonable".
"The Maldives economy is wholly based on tourism. If we or
any other major player withdraws services because of these
unwarranted and draconian measures, it will be the people of the
Maldives who will lose out, affecting their livelihoods as they
rely heavily on the tourism industry," he said.
"My message to the Maldives authorities is to think
rationally about the future prosperity of your tourism industry.
These steps may have not been thought through seriously by the
airport operator and I urge them to think again."
Qatar Airways, half-owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar
Investment Authority, bought a 35 percent stake in freight
carrier Cargolux Airlines International last year.
In June Al Baker said the airline was preparing to launch a
low-cost carrier
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)