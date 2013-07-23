DUBAI, July 23 Masraf al Rayan,
Qatar's largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, posted a
13.3 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit, Reuters
calculations show, edging ahead of analysts' forecasts.
Net profit for the second quarter was 421 million riyals
($115.6 million), compared with 371.7 million riyals in the same
period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on company financial
statements.
Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net
profit of 413.6 million riyals for the quarter. [ID: nL6N0FD01A]
Net profit for the first six months of the year was 821
million riyals, 13.2 percent higher than the corresponding
period of 2012, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
The results were in line with the company's forecast, Adel
Mustafawi, Group chief executive of Masraf Al Rayan, said in the
statement.
Year-on-year, Masraf al Rayan posted a 39.2 percent jump in
customer deposits and a 16.3 percent increase in lending, the
statement added.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)