DUBAI May 6 A German television team reporting
on Qatar 2022 World Cup preparations was arrested and questioned
by the authorities who prevented it from leaving for five days,
broadcaster WDR said.
Qatar said the team did not have a permit to film, adding
that any media organisation wishing to film required such
authorisation, as was common in many countries. WDR said in a
statement its team had tried for weeks to obtain such a permit.
Reporter Florian Bauer as well as a cameraman and a sound
engineer were detained as they filmed migrant workers in the
capital Doha, WDR said, adding they were held for 14 hours and
interrogated by state officials.
"They were not allowed to leave Qatar for five days until
the foreign minister approved their exit," WDR said. "Their
camera equipment, notebooks and personal cell phones were
confiscated and only returned four weeks later. All data was
deleted and parts of the equipment damaged."
Conditions for construction workers in Qatar came under the
spotlight when Britain's Guardian newspaper reported in
September 2013 that dozens of Nepali workers had died during the
summer and that they were not given enough food and water.
Qatar denied the Guardian's findings, but the International
Monetary Fund said the issue "could affect the availability and
cost of hiring new workers in the future".
FIFA president Sepp Blatter has said Qatar must do more to
protect those working on 2022 sites.
Qatar in July 2014 approved some improvements to its
treatment of migrant workers, including a requirement that firms
set up bank accounts for workers, pay wages electronically and a
ban on mid-day outdoor work in the summer heat.
Officials were reported by Qatari newspapers on Wednesday as
saying the country would build seven "cities" to house more than
a quarter of a million workers involved in World Cup projects.
The Qatari World Cup event's organising committee, the
Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said the WDR team had
not been arrested because it was reporting on the allegations
surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar or FIFA.
"Any media outlet wishing to film in Qatar requires a film
permit to do so, as is common in many countries. Any working
journalist who has visited Qatar will be aware of this process
and understand filming in specific locations without permission
runs the risk of legal repercussions."
In the rankings of countries according to their freedom of
press compiled by Reporters without Borders, Qatar ranks in
115th place out of 180 countries.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin and William Maclean in
Dubai, Editing by ............. ..............)