May 9 Qatar's M2 money supply shrank from a year
earlier in March for the second straight month, as low oil and
gas prices pressured liquidity in the banking system, central
bank data showed.
Bank credit growth slowed to 13.9 percent from 17.1 percent.
QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-MARCH 16 END-FEB 16 END-MARCH 15
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 8.4 3.9 7.6
M2-M1 yr/yr -3.3 -4.6 4.4
M2 change yr/yr -0.4 -2.5 5.2
Total credit growth yr/yr 13.9 17.1 9.5
QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES
bln riyals n/a 132.2 142.5
change yr/yr (pct) n/a -6.2 -1.9
NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters.
The central bank did not publish figures for net foreign
reserves in March.
