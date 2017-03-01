BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
March 1 Annual bank credit growth in Qatar slowed slightly in January while M2 money supply shrank for a 12th straight month, central bank data showed on Wednesday. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 17 END-DEC 16 END-JAN 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -7.2 1.1 10.5 M2-M1 yr/yr 1.6 -6.4 -2.9 M2 change yr/yr -0.8 -4.6 0.4 Total credit yr/yr 12.4 12.6 16.7 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 121.8 113.9 132.3 change yr/yr (pct) -8.0 -14.9 -10.7 NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 28 The U.S. economy is at or near the Federal Reserve's goals of full employment and stable prices, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said, adding that the U.S. central bank wants to make sure markets stay calm as it slowly returns interest-rate policy to normal.