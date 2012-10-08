* M.Stanley's al-Subeai to join Barwa Bank arm - sources
* Goldman's Qatar CEO al-Kawari quit to join QInvest
* Qatar banks lure global bankers with pay, security
By Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Oct 8 Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc have lost their two top Qatar executives
to local firms, three sources said on Monday, as the gas-rich
Gulf Arab state lures back high-profile citizens with better pay
and prospects.
The recruitments come as the tiny Gulf Arab state, home to
sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, spends
billions on overseas acquisitions and invests in Arab states to
boost its political clout.
Morgan Stanley's Qatar head Khalid al-Subeai resigned last
week to join the investment banking division of unlisted Barwa
Bank, while Goldman's Qatar Chief Executive Tamim al-Kawari has
joined investment bank QInvest, part-owned by Qatar Islamic Bank
, as deputy CEO, according to several sources aware of
the matter.
Morgan Stanley and Barwa Bank declined to comment. A Goldman
Sachs spokeswoman confirmed Kawari's departure, which took place
this summer but was not publicly announced. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity as the matters had not been made public.
"You can see that the top brass (of Qatar) is grooming the
young talent to take up bigger roles and the hirings could be
part of that move," one of the sources said of Qatar, which has
less than 300,000 citizens.
"These are the kind of people who will run the sovereign
fund in future. It's a very smart move and very much expected of
Qatar."
Qatar's lenders, led by state-controlled Qatar National Bank
, are on an expansion spree and are scouting for assets
put on the block by big European banks who are scaling back in
the region.
The Gulf state itself is investing about $30 billion a year
globally through its sovereign wealth fund, which has picked up
stakes in high-profile assets such as miner Xstrata,
Volkswagen and Porsche.
Subeai will join The First Investor, a unit of Barwa Bank,
as deputy chief executive, effective Jan. 1, one of the sources
said. He had joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from state-owned
Qatar Petroleum.
Barwa, a Qatari lender part-owned by Qatar Holding, has been
ramping up its presence since its inception about three years
ago. The lender is planning an initial public offering, its
chief executive said earlier this month.
QInvest is in talks to acquire the investment banking arm of
Egypt's EFG Hermes.